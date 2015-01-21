FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ANZ opens books for first foreign Basel III Dim Sum
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 21, 2015 / 3:16 AM / 3 years ago

ANZ opens books for first foreign Basel III Dim Sum

Spencer Anderson

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 21 (IFR) - Australia’s ANZ has announced price guidance on the first Basel III-compliant Dim Sum bond from a foreign bank. The 10-year non-call five Dim Sum will yield in the 4.875% area.

Roadshows in Hong Kong on Monday and Singapore on Tuesday were said to be well received.

Along with HSBC, ANZ will act as joint global co-ordinator. CCB International, ICBC and Standard Chartered will be joint bookrunners.

James Holian, head of debt syndicate Asia at ANZ, described the initial reception to the deal as strong and said it was in line with its strategy to access the Chinese currency market.

“ANZ remains keen to look at a variety of markets for issuance of new Basel III style instruments,” he said. “Having successfully tapped the CNH market in the past, it is deemed an opportune moment to revisit. Issuing in CNH is also consistent with the bank’s commitment to the Asia region.”

The likely size of the offering is estimated to be over Rmb1bn (US$161m). Terms are expected to be similar to China Construction Bank’s November 10-year non-call five Tier 2 bond, which priced at 4.9% and now yields around 4.67%. (Reporting By Spencer Anderson, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.