BUZZ-Intu Properties: Leads sector after brokerage upgrades

** Shares of Intu Properties Plc rise as much as 2 pct to outperform the UK REITs sector, after two large brokerages raise their target price on the UK shopping centre owner’s stock

** Stock among the biggest gainers on the bluechip FTSE-100 index and inching back towards 3-1/2 year high

** Deutsche Bank raises to 380 pence from 280 pence and upgrades stock to a “buy” while Goldman Sachs ups PT to 347 pence from 267 pence but keeps a “sell” on the stock

** Touching a high of 356.7 pence, Intu’s moves past the mean target price of 337.44 pence analyst have on it according to Reuters data

** Goldman Sachs bumps target prices across sector, saying that with high quality buildings in their kitty they’re well placed against broader market trends

** Deutsche Bank cites expected benefits from the potential launch of ECB’s QE programme on Thursday

** Other sector gainers on upgrades include: Land Securities Group Plc up 1.3 pct, British Land Company Plc up 0.8 pct and Hammerson Plc up 0.6 pct; all at more than six-year highs (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)