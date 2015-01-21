FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Intu Properties: Leads sector after brokerage upgrades
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 21, 2015 / 12:21 PM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Intu Properties: Leads sector after brokerage upgrades

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** Shares of Intu Properties Plc rise as much as 2 pct to outperform the UK REITs sector, after two large brokerages raise their target price on the UK shopping centre owner’s stock

** Stock among the biggest gainers on the bluechip FTSE-100 index and inching back towards 3-1/2 year high

** Deutsche Bank raises to 380 pence from 280 pence and upgrades stock to a “buy” while Goldman Sachs ups PT to 347 pence from 267 pence but keeps a “sell” on the stock

** Touching a high of 356.7 pence, Intu’s moves past the mean target price of 337.44 pence analyst have on it according to Reuters data

** Goldman Sachs bumps target prices across sector, saying that with high quality buildings in their kitty they’re well placed against broader market trends

** Deutsche Bank cites expected benefits from the potential launch of ECB’s QE programme on Thursday

** Other sector gainers on upgrades include: Land Securities Group Plc up 1.3 pct, British Land Company Plc up 0.8 pct and Hammerson Plc up 0.6 pct; all at more than six-year highs (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.