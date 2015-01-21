FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-DBJ prices $455 mln 2020 FRN
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 21, 2015 / 3:47 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-DBJ prices $455 mln 2020 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Development Bank of Japan Inc (DBJ)

Guarantor Government of Japan

Issue Amount $455 million

Maturity Date January 28,2020

Coupon 3-month Libor + 24 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date January 28,2015

Lead Manager(s) Nomura, GSI(B&D) & JPM

Ratings A1 stable (Moody‘s) & AA- negative (S&P)

Listing London Stock Exchange

Denoms (K) 200-2

Governing Law English Law

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1173952273

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.