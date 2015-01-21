New Issue- CIBC prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC)
Guarantor CIBC Covered Bond (Legislative) Guarantor LP
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 28, 2020
Coupon 0.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.367
Reoffer yield 0.378 pct
Spread 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 34bp
Over the OBL 171
Payment Date January 28, 2015
Lead Manager(s) CIBC, Commerzbank, HSBC, Natixis & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100-1
