New Issue- Wagamama prices 150 mln stg 2020 bond

Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Wagamama Ltd

Issue Amount 150 million sterling

Maturity Date February 20, 2020

Coupon 7.875 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 7.875 pct

Spread 686 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Bunds

Payment Date January 28, 2015

Lead Manager(s) J.P. Morgan Securities plc &

Goldman Sachs International

Denoms (K) 100-1

Reg S ISIN XS1117300670

144A ISIN XS1117300597

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)