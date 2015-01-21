New Issue- Wagamama prices 150 mln stg 2020 bond

Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Wagamama Ltd
Issue Amount 150 million sterling
Maturity Date February 20, 2020
Coupon 7.875 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 7.875 pct
Spread 686 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Bunds
Payment Date January 28, 2015
Lead Manager(s) J.P. Morgan Securities plc &
Goldman Sachs International
Denoms (K) 100-1
Reg S ISIN XS1117300670
