BUZZ-Playtech: jumps on trading update

** Gambling technology co Playtech jumps after company says FY revenue & adjusted EBITDA expected to be comfortably in line with market consensus

** Stock, up 6 pct, within grasp of more than 2-mth highs

** Shares down around 15 pct from Oct highs on reports Malaysia’s government plans to implement stricter online gambling regulations

** Cenkos analyst believes co has enough firepower to make a transformational & significantly accretive acquisition