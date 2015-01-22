FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Playtech: jumps on trading update
January 22, 2015 / 10:50 AM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Playtech: jumps on trading update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Gambling technology co Playtech jumps after company says FY revenue & adjusted EBITDA expected to be comfortably in line with market consensus

** Stock, up 6 pct, within grasp of more than 2-mth highs

** Shares down around 15 pct from Oct highs on reports Malaysia’s government plans to implement stricter online gambling regulations

** Cenkos analyst believes co has enough firepower to make a transformational & significantly accretive acquisition (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

