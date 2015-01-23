New Issue- BPCE SA prices 27.2 bln yen 2025 bond

Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower BPCE SA
Issue Amount 27.2 billion yen
Maturity Date January 30, 2025
Coupon 2.047 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 2.047 pct
Payment Date January 30, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Daiwa, BAML, Natixis, Nomura, SMBC Nikko
Listing Tokyo
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Japan
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)