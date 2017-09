SEOUL, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor and sister company Kia Motors aim to boost their China sales by 8 percent to 1.99 million vehicles this year, the South Korean duo said on Saturday.

Last year the pair lifted their China sales by 10 percent, to 1.84 million vehicles. (Reporting by Sohee Kim and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)