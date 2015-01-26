FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- German State of Lower Saxony prices 500 mln euro 2016 bond
January 26, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue- German State of Lower Saxony prices 500 mln euro 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower German State of Lower Saxony NIESA Govt

(German State of Lower Saxony)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date August 2,2016

Coupon Zero coupon

Reoffer price 100.10

Reoffer yield 0.067 pct

Payment Date February 2,2015

Lead Manager(s) UniCredit

Ratings AAA (Fitch)

Listing Hanover

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN DE000A14J2H5

