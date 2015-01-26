FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Gallant Venture prices S$ 75 mln 2017 bond
#Financials
January 26, 2015 / 12:16 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Gallant Venture prices S$ 75 mln 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Gallant Venture Ltd. (Gallant Venture)

Issue Amount S$ 75 million

Maturity Date August 2,2017

Coupon 7 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 596.95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2.5 years

SGD SOR

Payment Date February 2,2015

Lead Manager(s) DBS Bank (B&D), Standard Chartered Bank

& UBS

Listing Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
