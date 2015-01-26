New Issue- Gallant Venture prices S$ 75 mln 2017 bond

Jan 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Gallant Venture Ltd. (Gallant Venture)
Issue Amount S$ 75 million
Maturity Date August 2,2017
Coupon 7 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 596.95 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 2.5 years
Payment Date February 2,2015
Lead Manager(s) DBS Bank (B&D), Standard Chartered Bank
Listing Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)