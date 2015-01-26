New Issue- Vasakronan adss 100 mln to SEK 2019 FRN

Jan 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN increased on Monday.
Borrower Vasakronan AB publ(Vasakronan)
Issue Amount 100 million swedish crown
Maturity Date September 12,2019
Coupon 3-month stibor + 60 basis points
Issue price 100.734
Discount Margin 3-month stibor + 44.5 basis points
Payment Date February 2,2015
Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken Capital Markets
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law Swedish
Notes The issue size will total 510 million swedish crown when fungible
Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
