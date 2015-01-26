FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
January 26, 2015 / 2:21 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Vasakronan adss 100 mln to SEK 2019 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Monday.

Borrower Vasakronan AB publ(Vasakronan)

Issue Amount 100 million swedish crown

Maturity Date September 12,2019

Coupon 3-month stibor + 60 basis points

Issue price 100.734

Discount Margin 3-month stibor + 44.5 basis points

Payment Date February 2,2015

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken Capital Markets

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law Swedish

Notes The issue size will total 510 million swedish crown when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN SE0006261079

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
