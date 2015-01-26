New Issue- EBRD adds $400 mln to 2019 bond

Jan 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
Issue Amount $400 million
Maturity Date November 26,2019
Coupon 1.750 pct
Issue price 101.236
Reoffer price 101.236
Reoffer yield 1.483 pct
Spread 14.3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.625 pct,
December 2019, Treasury
Payment Date February 2,2015
Lead Manager(s) BNPP
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London Stock Exchange’s regulated market
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total $1.65 billion when fungible
Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)