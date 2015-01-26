New Issue- EBRD adds $400 mln to 2019 bond

Jan 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

(EBRD)

Issue Amount $400 million

Maturity Date November 26,2019

Coupon 1.750 pct

Issue price 101.236

Reoffer price 101.236

Reoffer yield 1.483 pct

Spread 14.3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.625 pct,

December 2019, Treasury

Payment Date February 2,2015

Lead Manager(s) BNPP

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London Stock Exchange’s regulated market

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total $1.65 billion when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN US29874QCR39

