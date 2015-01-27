New Issue- Helaba prices 150 mln euro 2020 bond

Jan 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen Thueringen Girozentrale
(Helaba)
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date February 3,2020
Coupon 0.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.6770
Payment Date February 3,2015
Lead Manager(s) Helaba
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
