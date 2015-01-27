New Issue- Helaba prices 150 mln euro 2020 bond

Jan 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen Thueringen Girozentrale

(Helaba)

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date February 3,2020

Coupon 0.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.6770

Payment Date February 3,2015

Lead Manager(s) Helaba

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000HLB1J38

