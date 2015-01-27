New Issue-Swedbank AB adds 25 mln euro to 2016 FRN

Jan 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Swedbank AB

Issue Amount 25 million euro

Maturity Date September 20,2016

Coupon 3-month euribor + 38 basis points

Reoffer price 100.452

Discount Margin 3-month euribor + 11 basis points

Payment Date February 2,2015

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P) &

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Dublin

Denoms (K) 100

Notes The issue size will total 295 million euro when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Parent ISIN XS0945556719

