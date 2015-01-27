New Issue- AIB Mortgage prices 750 mln euro 2022 bond

Jan 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower AIB Mortgage Bank
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date February 3, 2022
Coupon 0.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.164
Spread 27 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 63.3bp
Over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR
Payment Date February 3, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, HSBC & UBS
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Denoms (K) 100-1
