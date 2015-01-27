New Issue- Rabobank prices 1.5 bln euro 2027 bond

Jan 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Rabobank Nederland
(Rabobank)
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date February 3,2027
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 99.114
Reoffer price 99.114
Reoffer yield 1.456 pct
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 106.8 bps
Over the 0.5 pct February 2025,DBR
Payment Date February 3,2015
Lead Manager(s) GSI, RABOBANK & RBC CM
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), A+(S&P) &
AA-(Fitch)
Listing Euronext Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
