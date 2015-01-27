New Issue- Rabobank prices 1.5 bln euro 2027 bond

Jan 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland

(Rabobank)

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date February 3,2027

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 99.114

Reoffer price 99.114

Reoffer yield 1.456 pct

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 106.8 bps

Over the 0.5 pct February 2025,DBR

Payment Date February 3,2015

Lead Manager(s) GSI, RABOBANK & RBC CM

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), A+(S&P) &

AA-(Fitch)

Listing Euronext Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1180130939

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)