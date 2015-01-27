New Issue- Bankinter SA prices 1.0 bln euro 2025 bond

Jan 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bankinter SA

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 5, 2025

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.058

Reoffer price 99.058

Yield 1.10 pct

Spread 38 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 5, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Bankinter, Barclays, HSBC, JPMorgan & Santander

Ratings Aa2(Moody‘s)

Listing CNMV

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Spain

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN ES0413679327

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)