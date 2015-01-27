New Issue- Bankinter SA prices 1.0 bln euro 2025 bond

Jan 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bankinter SA
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 5, 2025
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 99.058
Reoffer price 99.058
Yield 1.10 pct
Spread 38 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 5, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Bankinter, Barclays, HSBC, JPMorgan & Santander
Ratings Aa2(Moody‘s)
Listing CNMV
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Spain
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
