New Issue- Security Bank prices $300 mln 2020 bond

Jan 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Security Bank Corporation

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date February 3, 2020

Coupon 3.95 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 3.95 pct

Payment Date February 3, 2015

Lead Manager(s) ANZ, UBS, Deutsche Bank, SB Capital

& Development Bank of Philippines

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 150-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1135429261

