New Issue- Security Bank prices $300 mln 2020 bond

Jan 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Security Bank Corporation
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date February 3, 2020
Coupon 3.95 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 3.95 pct
Payment Date February 3, 2015
Lead Manager(s) ANZ, UBS, Deutsche Bank, SB Capital
& Development Bank of Philippines
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 150-1
Governing Law English
