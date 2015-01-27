New Issue- ICO prices 1.0 bln euro 2017 bond

Jan 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Instituto de Credito Oficial
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date December 15, 2017
Coupon 0.5 pct
Issue price 99.83
Reoffer price 99.83
Reoffer yield 0.56 pct
Spread 40.3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 9 bps
over the SPGB
Payment Date February 4,2015
Lead Manager(s) CA CIB , GSI (B&D) &
Ratings Baa2(Moody‘s), BBB(S&P) &
BBB+(Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s regulated market
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
