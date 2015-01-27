New Issue- ICO prices 1.0 bln euro 2017 bond

Jan 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Instituto de Credito Oficial

(ICO)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date December 15, 2017

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 99.83

Reoffer price 99.83

Reoffer yield 0.56 pct

Spread 40.3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 9 bps

over the SPGB

Payment Date February 4,2015

Lead Manager(s) CA CIB , GSI (B&D) &

HSBC

Ratings Baa2(Moody‘s), BBB(S&P) &

BBB+(Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s regulated market

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1180277524

