** U.S. steelmaker’s shares up 8.9 pct at $23.16 in extended trading

** Reports Q4 net profit well above market expectations

** Says potential for U.S. higher consumer spending could help lift demand

** On adjusted basis, company earns $1.82/share, above average analyst estimate of 87 cents/share

** Company’s shares, which have fallen 16.4 pct in past 12 months, closed at $21.27