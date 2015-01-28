FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- EBRD adds 125 bln Indonesian Rupiah to 2017 bond
#Financials
January 28, 2015 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- EBRD adds 125 bln Indonesian Rupiah to 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction & Development

(EBRD)

Issue Amount 125 bln Indonesian Rupiah

Maturity Date August 22, 2017

Coupon 7.25 pct

Reoffer price 100.618

Reoffer yield 6.95 pct

Payment Date February 4, 2015

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (S&P)

Listing London

Denoms (M) 10

Notes The issue size will total 375 billion Indonesian Rupiah

when fungible

ISIN XS1102116354

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
