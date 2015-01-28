New Issue- Achmea prices 750 mln euro perp bond

Jan 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perp bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Achmea BV
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price 99.967
Reoffer price 99.967
Spread 355 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 4, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan,
Rabobank & Royal Bank of Scotland
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
