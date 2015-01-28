FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Achmea prices 750 mln euro perp bond
#Financials
January 28, 2015 / 4:42 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Achmea prices 750 mln euro perp bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perp bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Achmea BV

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 99.967

Reoffer price 99.967

Spread 355 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 4, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan,

Rabobank & Royal Bank of Scotland

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1180651587

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
