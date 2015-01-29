FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Schaffhauser KB prices 200 mln sfr 2027 bond
January 29, 2015 / 10:25 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Schaffhauser KB prices 200 mln sfr 2027 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Schaffhauser Kantonalbank

(Schaffhauser KB)

Issue Amount 200 million swiss franc

Maturity Date February 16,2027

Coupon 0.375 pct

Issue price 100.235

Spread 15 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date February 16,2015

Lead Manager(s) ZKB(JLB) & KB SH (JLNB)

Listing SIX Swiss Exchange

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0269697931

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

