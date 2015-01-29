New Issue- KfW prices 2.0 bln INR 2017 bond

Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Germany

Issue Amount 2.0 billion Indian Rupee

Maturity Date February 10,2017

Coupon 4.800 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 4.8 pct

Payment Date February 10,2015

Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc

Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s), AAA(S&P) &

AAA(Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Denoms (M) 10-1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1183195830

