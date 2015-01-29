New Issue- EIB prices 1.0 bln euro 2031 bond

Jan 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 14, 2031
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.852
Yield 1.01 pct
Spread Minus 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 5, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BAML, Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
