New Issue- TVO prices 500 mln euro 2025 bond

Jan 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Teollisuuden Voima Oyj (TVO)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 4, 2025

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.307

Reoffer yield 2.203 pct

Spread 148 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 188.8bp

Over the 1.0 pct August 2024 DBR

Payment Date February 4, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Danske Bank, Mizuho & RBS

Ratings BBB (S&P) & BBB (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1183235644

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)