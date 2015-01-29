New Issue- FastPartner AB prices 200 mln SEK 2019 FRN

Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower FastPartner AB (publ)
(FastPartner AB)
Issue Amount 200 million swedish crown
Maturity Date April 5, 2019
Coupon 3 month Stibor +325/350bps
Payment Date February 2,2015
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Listing Nasdaq Stockholm
Denoms (K) 1000
Negative Pledge Not to secure present or future market loans
