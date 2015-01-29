FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- FastPartner AB prices 200 mln SEK 2019 FRN
#Financials
January 29, 2015 / 2:41 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- FastPartner AB prices 200 mln SEK 2019 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower FastPartner AB (publ)

(FastPartner AB)

Issue Amount 200 million swedish crown

Maturity Date April 5, 2019

Coupon 3 month Stibor +325/350bps

Payment Date February 2,2015

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing Nasdaq Stockholm

Denoms (K) 1000

Negative Pledge Not to secure present or future market loans

ISIN SE0006510210

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
