New Issue- IADB adds 300 bln Indonesian Rupiah to 2018 bond

Jan 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)
Issue Amount 300 billion Indonesian Rupiah
Maturity Date September 12, 2018
Coupon 7.35 pct
Issue price 100.861
Yield 7.05 pct
Issue date January 29, 2015
Settlement February 12, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings AAA (Moody‘s) & Aaa(S&P)
Listing Lux
Denoms (M) 50
Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.55 trillion Indonesian Rupiah
when fungible
