New Issue- Macquarie Bank prices 300 mln sfr 2023 bond
#Financials
January 30, 2015 / 1:46 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Macquarie Bank prices 300 mln sfr 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Macquarie Bank Ltd

(Macquarie Bank)

Issue Amount 300 million swiss franc

Maturity Date September 4, 2023

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 100.8300

Reoffer price 100.8300

Reoffer yield 0.525 pct

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date March 4, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P) &

A (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law NSW

ISIN CH0269836703

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

