New Issue- UniCredit Bk AG prices a dual tranche deal
#Financials
January 30, 2015 / 1:56 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- UniCredit Bk AG prices a dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Friday.

Borrower UniCredit Bank AG

(UniCredit Bk AG)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date February 3, 2021

Coupon 0.320 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 0.32 pct

ISIN DE000HV2ALF7

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date February 3, 2020

Coupon 0.240 oct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 0.24 pct

ISIN DE000HV2ALE0

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date February 3,2015

Lead Manager(s) UNI

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
