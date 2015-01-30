New Issue- UniCredit Bk AG prices a dual tranche deal

Jan 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Friday.

Borrower UniCredit Bank AG

(UniCredit Bk AG)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date February 3, 2021

Coupon 0.320 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 0.32 pct

ISIN DE000HV2ALF7

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date February 3, 2020

Coupon 0.240 oct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 0.24 pct

ISIN DE000HV2ALE0

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date February 3,2015

Lead Manager(s) UNI

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

