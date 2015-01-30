New Issue- UniCredit Bk AG prices a dual tranche deal

Jan 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Friday.
Borrower UniCredit Bank AG
(UniCredit Bk AG)
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date February 3, 2021
Coupon 0.320 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 0.32 pct
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date February 3, 2020
Coupon 0.240 oct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 0.24 pct
Common terms
Payment Date February 3,2015
Lead Manager(s) UNI
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
