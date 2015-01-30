FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
January 30, 2015 / 3:41 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Wendel SA prices 500 mln euro 2027 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Wendel SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 9, 2027

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 99.703

Reoffer price 99.703

Yield 2.529 pct

Spread 170 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 9, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Natixis

& Societe Generale CIB

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0012516417

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

