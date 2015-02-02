New Issue-Schwyzer KB prices 150 mln SFR 2027 bond

Feb 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Schwyzer Kantonlabank
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 04, 2027
Coupon 0.25 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 0.25 pct
Payment Date March 04, 2015
Lead Manager(s) SKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
