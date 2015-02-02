New Issue-Schwyzer KB prices 150 mln SFR 2027 bond

Feb 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Schwyzer Kantonlabank

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 04, 2027

Coupon 0.25 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 0.25 pct

Payment Date March 04, 2015

Lead Manager(s) SKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

ISIN CH0270017830

