New Issue- Leeds Building Society prices 300 mln stg 2018 FRN

Borrower Leeds Building Society
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date February 9, 2018
Coupon 3-month Libor + 27 basis points
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 27 basis points
Payment Date Febraury 9, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC (B&D) & Santander GBM
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
