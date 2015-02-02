New Issue-Swedbank prices 400 mln SEK 2018 bond

Feb 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Swedbank AB(Swedbank)
Issue Amount 400 million swedish crown
Maturity Date Febraury 9,2018
Coupon 0.382 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 0.3825 pct
Payment Date February 9, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Ratings A1(Moody‘s), A+(S&P) &
A+(Fitch)
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
