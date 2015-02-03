New Issue-BPCE SFH prices 750 mln euro 2022 bond

Feb 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower BPCE SFH
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date October 11,2022
Coupon 0.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.828
Reoffer yield 0.523 pct
Spread 1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 44.1 bps
Over the 1.75pct July 2022,DBR
Payment Date February 11,2015
Lead Manager(s) BANCA IMI, DEUTSCHE BANK & DANSKE BANK
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (S&P)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
