New Issue- DG Hyp prices 50 mln euro 2019 bond

Feb 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Deutsche Genossenschafts Hypothekenbank AG

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date September 4, 2019

Coupon 0.100 pct

Issue price 99.8300

Reoffer price 99.8300

Payment Date February 10, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank AG

Listing Hamburg

Full fees undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Global DIP programme

ISIN DE000A12T622

