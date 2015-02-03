New Issue- DG Hyp prices 50 mln euro 2019 bond

Feb 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Deutsche Genossenschafts Hypothekenbank AG
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date September 4, 2019
Coupon 0.100 pct
Issue price 99.8300
Reoffer price 99.8300
Payment Date February 10, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank AG
Listing Hamburg
Full fees undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s Global DIP programme
