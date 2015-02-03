FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EAA prices $1.0 bln 2018 bond
February 3, 2015 / 3:06 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-EAA prices $1.0 bln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt

(EAA)

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date February 12,2018

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.940

Reoffer price 99.940

Spread 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date February 12,2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC & GS

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

Governing Law German

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
