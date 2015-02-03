New Issue- WGZ Bank prices 50 mln euro 2025 bond

Feb 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower WGZ Bank AG Westdeutsche Genossenschafts
Zentralbank
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date February 17, 2025
Coupon 1.10 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 1.1 pct
Payment Date February 17, 2015
Lead Manager(s) WGZ
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Duesseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
