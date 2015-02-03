New Issue-NIB prices 500 mln NOK 2025 bond

Feb 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Nordic Investment Bank

(NIB)

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian Krona

Maturity Date March 13,2025

Coupon 1.500 pct

Issue price 101.025

Reoffer price 99.350

Issue yield 1.390 pct

Payment Date February 10,2015

Lead Manager(s) Nordea

Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s) & AAA(S&P)

Listing London

Full fees 2 pct (Selling:1.675pct & M&U:0.325pct)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1185971923

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)