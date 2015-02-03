New Issue-NIB prices 500 mln NOK 2025 bond

Feb 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Nordic Investment Bank
Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian Krona
Maturity Date March 13,2025
Coupon 1.500 pct
Issue price 101.025
Reoffer price 99.350
Issue yield 1.390 pct
Payment Date February 10,2015
Lead Manager(s) Nordea
Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s) & AAA(S&P)
Listing London
Full fees 2 pct (Selling:1.675pct & M&U:0.325pct)
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)