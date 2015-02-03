FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-SIG Combibloc prices 675 mln euro 2023 bond
#Financials
February 3, 2015 / 4:26 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-SIG Combibloc prices 675 mln euro 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower SIG Combibloc Group AG

SIG Combibloc

Issue Amount 675 million euro

Maturity Date February 15,2023

Coupon 7.750 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 761 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the benchmark

Payment Date February 10,2015

Lead Manager(s) BAML, Nomura & RBC

Ratings Caa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

RegS ISIN XS1176586862

144A ISIN XS1176587324

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
