#Financials
February 3, 2015 / 6:07 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- JBIC prices $1.0 bln 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Japan Bank for International Cooperation

(JBIC)

Guarantor Japan

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date February 10,2025

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 99.3390

Reoffer price 99.3390

Reoffer yield 2.199 pct

Spread 31 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date February 10,2015

Lead Manager(s) BNPP, BAML & Nomura

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
