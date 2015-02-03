New Issue- JBIC prices $1.0 bln 2025 bond

Feb 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Japan Bank for International Cooperation
Guarantor Japan
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date February 10,2025
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 99.3390
Reoffer price 99.3390
Reoffer yield 2.199 pct
Spread 31 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date February 10,2015
Lead Manager(s) BNPP, BAML & Nomura
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law New York
