FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-IAC/InterActiveCorp: sees weak year ahead
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 3, 2015 / 11:41 PM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-IAC/InterActiveCorp: sees weak year ahead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - ** Media mogul Barry Diller’s IAC/InterActiveCorp down 5.5 pct at $60.50 in extended trading

** Says expects “some decline” to 2015 revenue, hurt by lower income from search engine site Ask.com

** Recent adjustments to Google Inc’s advertising platform reduced presence of Ask.com marketing on Google, this would hurt 2015 revenue, company said

** Sees current-quarter revenue growth “in the low teens” and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization “down slightly year over year”

** Says Q1 revenue from Websites business would “decrease in the mid-single digits from the changes at Ask.com”. The business includes websites such as Investopedia, About.com and Dictionary.com

** Net income fell to $70.2 million, or 78 cents per share, from $76.9 million, or 88 cents per share, a year earlier

** Up to Tuesday’s close stock has fallen about 2 percent since the company last reported results on Oct. 29 (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.