New Issue-Kanton Solothurn prices 300 mln sfr 2045 bond

Feb 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Kanton Solothurn

Issue Amount 300 million swiss franc

Maturity Date February 20,2045

Coupon 1.00 pct

Issue price 101.562

Reoffer price 101.562

Reoffer yield 0.94 pct

Spread 17.8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date February 20,2015

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & SVR

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0270373803

