New Issue- Canton Ticino prices 100 mln sfr 2025 bond

Feb 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Repubblica e Cantone Ticino
(Canton Ticino)
Issue Amount 100 million swiss franc
Maturity Date March 06,2025
Coupon 0.125 pct
Issue price 100.3230
Reoffer price 100.3230
Reoffer yield 0.925 pct
Spread 11.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date March 6, 2015
Lead Manager(s) SVR & UBS AG
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
