New Issue- Swedbank Hypotek AB prices 1.0 bln SEK 2017 FRN
#Financials
February 4, 2015 / 3:21 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Swedbank Hypotek AB prices 1.0 bln SEK 2017 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Swedbank Hypotek AB

Issue Amount 1.0 billion swedish crown

Maturity Date December 20,2017

Coupon 3-month stibor + 2 basis points

Payment Date February 11,2015

Lead Manager(s) Nordea Bank Danmark A/S

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Dublin

Denoms (K) 1000

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

