New Issue-KfW adds 250 mln NOK to 2018 bond
#Financials
February 4, 2015 / 4:42 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-KfW adds 250 mln NOK to 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Issue Amount 250 million norwegian krona

Maturity Date January 22,2018

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 105.5980

Reoffer price 105.5980

Reoffer yield 0.789 pct

Payment Date February 12,2015

Lead Manager(s) Danske

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Full fees 1.125 pct(M&U:12.5 pct,selling:1 pct)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 1.25 billion norwegian krona when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0876382358

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
