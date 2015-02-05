BRIEF-McDonald's Japan CEO apologises over safety concerns

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Mcdonald’s Holdings Co (Japan) Ltd :

* CEO Casanova says sincerely apologies for great anxiety and concern reports of safety have caused customers

* CEO Casanova says it’s our responsibility to do everything we can to obtain close to zero issues with food quality

* CEO Casanova says in 2015 will focus on remodeling existing restaurants, not opening new ones

* Executive says wants to issue outlook for this fiscal year during Q1 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Thomas Wilson)