FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-McDonald's Japan CEO apologises over safety concerns
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 5, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-McDonald's Japan CEO apologises over safety concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Mcdonald’s Holdings Co (Japan) Ltd :

* CEO Casanova says sincerely apologies for great anxiety and concern reports of safety have caused customers

* CEO Casanova says it’s our responsibility to do everything we can to obtain close to zero issues with food quality

* CEO Casanova says in 2015 will focus on remodeling existing restaurants, not opening new ones

* Executive says wants to issue outlook for this fiscal year during Q1 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Thomas Wilson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.