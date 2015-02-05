FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Banco Popular Espanol prices 750 mln euro perp bond
February 5, 2015 / 8:42 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Banco Popular Espanol prices 750 mln euro perp bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perp bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Banco Popular Espanol SA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 8.25 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date February 12, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank & Banco Popular

Listing Irish GEM Listing

Denoms (K) 200

Governing Law Spanish

ISIN XS1189104356

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

