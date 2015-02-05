New Issue- Banco Popular Espanol prices 750 mln euro perp bond

Feb 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perp bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Banco Popular Espanol SA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 8.25 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date February 12, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank & Banco Popular

Listing Irish GEM Listing

Denoms (K) 200

Governing Law Spanish

ISIN XS1189104356

