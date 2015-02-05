FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Wincanton: shares retreat as investors lock in profits
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 5, 2015 / 9:17 AM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Wincanton: shares retreat as investors lock in profits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Logistics co Wincanton drops as much as 8.4 pct & on course for its biggest 1-day pct drop in almost 3 yrs as investors take money off the table following a 9-month rally

** Shares in the company, which hauls goods for Marks and Spencer and WM Morrison, are the 3rd worst performers on the FTSE small-caps

** Company says it continues to trade in line with expectations, drop in fuel prices have not added much to bottom line

** Two brokers cut ratings on the stock to “add” from “buy” following the stock’s 66 pct run higher from the May 2014 lows

** Wincanton says fuel price changes are having no impact on its profitability as under its contracts it typically passes any price risk through to end customers.

** While company says it passes on changes in fuel costs - which account for about 40 pct of overhead of road haulage companies according to trade body RHA - to customers the halving of oil prices was expected by some to have helped margins (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.