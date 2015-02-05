FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Hamburg adds 400 mln euro to 2022 bond
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 5, 2015 / 11:32 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Hamburg adds 400 mln euro to 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg

(Hamburg)

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date January 20,2022

Coupon 0.375 pct

Issue price 100.13

Reoffer price 100.13

Reoffer yield 0.356 pct

Spread Minus 11 basis points

Underlying govt bond Midswaps

Payment Date February 12,2015

Lead Manager(s) HSH Nordbank, NORD/LB & WGZ

Ratings AAA (Fitch)

Listing Hamburg

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 650 million euro when fungible

Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000A1YCQC4

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.